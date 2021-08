Following Young Thug’s and The Isley Brothers’ trip down memory lane, the Migos take their turn to perform an NPR Music Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Live from someone’s momma’s living room, the three performed their Culture III tracks “Avalanche”, “Straightenin”, and “Roadrunner”, while backed by the 1500 or Nothin band and their DJ DJ Durel.

Watch the performance below.