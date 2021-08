Joyner Lucas is for the kids in his new video for the single “Dreams Unfold” featuring Lil Tjay. Directed by Joyner Lucas and Ben Proulx. Joyner and Lil Tjay add their swag to the influence of hip hop on kids. Joyner plays Santa giving guns and drugs to the kids, Booze(Blue’s) Clues host, and more, while Lil Tjay is on set full of bikini-clad baddies. The clip ends with the message “Let’s be better role models”.

Watch the “Dreams Unfold” below.