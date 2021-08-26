Music Video: Outkast – Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)

On August 27th the legendary Outkast will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album, ATLiens. André 3000 and Big Boi will release a deluxe digital and vinyl reissue of the album, which will feature 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks mixed in Hi-Res 24bit sound. An interactive video game is also coming soon. To kick off the celebration, they premiere an animated video for the project’s opening track, “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)”. Directed by Rafatoon.

Watch the “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” video below.