Westside Gunn delivers his eighth and final installment of his Hitler Wears Hermes series. “Side A” feastures 13 new songs and guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Conway the Machine, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Rome Streetz, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Mach-Hommy, and more.

You can stream HWH 8: Sincerely, Adolf in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.