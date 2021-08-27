Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 10) “Day Walker”



In this episode:

Rory & Mal sit down to discuss Mal’s recent trip, where he gives us some insight on Summer Walker’s upcoming album (2:40), which gets the guys talking about all of the newly released music, such as Ty Dolla $ x DVSN’s new mixtape (14:20). Anticipation for Hip-Hop’s Big 3 to drop has increased even more now that Kendrick has entered the chat (20:53)! Summer Jam gives DaBaby a second chance (43:47), and Rory gives his opinion on the correct way to handle cancel culture (48:00). This leads into a random discussion on sign language interpreters being sexy but necessary (53:00). They move into discussing what makes vagina bad (1:06:00) , coming to another man as a man (1:19:50) + more!