Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 466) “I’m Shutting Up Now”

In this episode:

The spirit of New York City’s music scene is nonexistent! Joe and the crew speak to the lack of musical diversity and shares his frustrations with the lack of originality in DJ’ing (5:55). Are we one step closer to see Drake and Kendrick Lamar collid? Joe doubledowns on his take from the previous pod after Kendrick drops a new verse calling out the “top 5 rappers” (37:10). Joe also gives more reasons as to why Kanye West is chasing Drake’s album (22:50). ESPN released an apology for their broadcast allegedly being interrupted and leaking Drake’s album release date. Another valuable lesson learned in Hip Hop this past week and Mickey Factz issues an apology for comments he made on Drink Champs (1:30:40), Fat Joe’s latest project being removed from streaming services (1:39:30), the crate challenge (1:48:35), OnlyFans reversing their policy on sex and Max Kellerman being removed from ESPN’s First Take (2:19:15). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | RINI – “Meet Me In Amsterdam“ Ice | 42 Dugg – “Freshman Of The Year” Ish | Meek Mill – “Sharing Locations” (Ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk)