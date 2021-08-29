Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 276) w/ Silkk the Shocker

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only Silkk the Shocker!

No Limit Records changed the game and Silkk the Shocker, shocked the game with his unique flow and style, becoming one of the hip-hop’s biggest artists.

Silkk shares his origin story, talks about working with JAY Z, using music to elevate his other business ventures, creating movies and more.

Silkk the Shocker also shares stories of when No Limit Records was on top of the world!

Jack Thriller joins the conversation.