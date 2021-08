After a two year hiatus, Brother Ali returns with his new project, Brother Minutester, Vol. 1. A “raw and rare collection of self-produced, one-minute songs recorded in tour buses, hotel rooms and backstages around the world”. Recorded before 2020 and most songs record from 2016-2017, Ali offers a glimpse into his mind with just under a dozen introspective verses

You can stream Brother Minutester, Vol. 1 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.