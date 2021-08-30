New Music: Max B – Revolution / 75 in the Can

While rumors of him being released from prison still persist, Max B drops off two new records “Revolution” and “75 in the Can”. Off of his upcoming album Negro Spirituals. Max has this to say about the tracks.

“When I blew trial and got convicted the judge felt the need to sentence the Ol Boy Bigggaveli to 75 years. Since then, my sentence has been vacated. This is just another example of how I always persevere, I took that 75 years and made it a wave! As I always do…another hard quality record for the culture!”

