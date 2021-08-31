New Music: Asher Roth – GEV3-Piece Singles; Snazzy Kat (Video)

Asher Roth will be releasing his third installment of his Greenhouse Effect series on September 3rd. The project will be a rap opera about a professor at the University of College who is teaching horticulture. Asher has this to say about the project

“A few students, looking at his long hair and Birkenstocks, assume he can teach them how to grow pot. So he does. Eventually, the Greenhouse gets broken into by a few kids who steal the grow to sell it but ultimately get caught by a police officer–who’s a former student of the Professor’s class who could never learn how to grow. The pot (retrohash) being grown is actually magical and creates a portal to the World of Abundance, but only when smoked by a kind soul. If smoked by a bad apple, the world as we know it would erode.”

To kick off the campaign, Asher shares the “GEV3-Piece” with three songs, “Cruise Ships”, “Laryngitis”, and “Snazzy Kat”. The latter, he also premieres the official video.

You can stream the “GEV3-Piece” and watch “Snazzy Kat” the video below.