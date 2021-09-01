Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 467) “The Masterpiece”

In this episode:

Leaks and early reveals have been a pattern surrounding Kanye and Drake’s album rollouts, and Ye shares his frustration with Universal releasing his album without his consent (18:20). Joe and the crew also debate if Kanye is creating a new genre of music (46:15). He also provides additional arguments for the Kendrick Lamar and Drake tension (1:01:00), he shares the backstory of the photo he took with Snoh Aalegra (1:16:30), and how much he doesn’t care about the Jake Paul boxing saga (1:25:50). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | rum.gold – “Fix Me” Ice | Doodie Lo – “Don’t Worry” (Ft. Moneybagg Yo) Parks | Lee “Scratch” Perry – “Disco Devil”