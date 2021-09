DaBaby keeps the new music rolling as he hops on WizKid and Tems’ hit single “Essence” for his latest freestyle.video. Following last week’s “Whole Lotta Money Freestyle” and a meeting with HIV multiple organizations, DaBaby goes in as he does dad duty with his daughter, flies in a private jet, hanging out in the Stadium Goods sneaker shop, and more.

Watch the “Essence Freestyle” video below.