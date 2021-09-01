Music Video: Isaiah Rashad ft. YGTUT – Chad

TDE’s Isaiah Rashad is gearing up for his Lil’ Sunny’s Awesome Vacation tour, which begins on September 8th in Boston. To celebrate, he premieres the official video for his track “Chad” off of his project The House Is Burning with frequent collaborator YGTUT. Directed by Jack Begert and Mez Heirs. The video features cameos by Jay Rock, Dominic Fike, Amine, Kal Banx, Denzel Curry, REASON, King Mez, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Free P, Tia Corine, Hugh Augustine, YGTUT, and Lance Skiiiwalker.

Watch the “Chad” video below.