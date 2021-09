Meek Mill links up with Lil Uzi Vert for the official video for his track “Blue Notes 2”. Produced by Nick Papz and Xander. Directed by Kid Art. Meek and Uzi speak about their come up in the streets and their rise to success. In the video, the two Philly spittaz ride at night on their ATVs doing stunts.

Watch the “Blue Notes 2” video below.