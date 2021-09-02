New Music: FishXGrits ft. Jay Worthy – Simps

FishXGrits is spittin’ game with Jay Worthy on their new collab “Simps”. Off of his upcoming album The P Alert, which drops on September 27th. Produced by Jay Worthy. Fish & Jay get into some mackin’ over a soulful beat. FishXGrits had this to say about the record:

“Simps” is a poke at all the guys that claim to be “pimps” but are really “Simps!” They may learn the lingo, and how to act like a “pimp,” but if you were to enter their household you would clearly see otherwise. Pillow talking, emotional tirades, and love making are the characteristics of a typical “Simp.” Hope you enjoy it!”

You can stream “Simps” below.





