As promised, Drake delivers his highly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy. Featuring 17 new records and guest appearances by Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, KiD CuDi, Ty Dolla $ign, Giveon, Masego, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott.

