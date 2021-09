Back in February, after spending 6 years, 2 months, 5 days, and 5.5hrs locked up, Bobby Shmurda was released from prison. the Brooklyn star gives fans his first official release, “No Time For Sleep”. Here is the official video. Watch as Bobby rides with strapped up female bandits on a the hunt to retrieve diamonds as he details his work ethic and plans for his opps.

Watch the “No Time For Sleep” video below.