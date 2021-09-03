Music Video: Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Drake just released his new album Certified Lover Boy and quickly follows with the official video for his track “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug. Produced by TM88. Directed by Dave Meyers. Drake, Future & Young Thug play many sexy roles. Drake rocks a gut at the beach, lifts weights in the gym, stars in a cologne commercial, and imitates Michael Jackson, Sylvester Stallone, Popeye, and more. Future plays a rock star, while Thugga poses for a sexy calendar shoot. The three then reunite to recreate a Backstreet Boys video along with a cameo by Kawhi Leonard.

Watch the “Way 2 Sexy” video below.