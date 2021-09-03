Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 11) “Lamborghini Doors”

In this episode:

This week they start off by trying to guess who the ‘Hometown Hero of Houston” is, recapping Mal’s wild weekend in Atlanta (2:45), and end up giving Jermaine Dupri his well deserved flowers (12:13). Kanye dropped his highly anticipated album ‘Donda’, and the boys give their honest opinion (13:33), while also discussing the now infamous billboards announcing the features from Drake’s upcoming album (25:33), as well as more new music that dropped. They get into OnlyFan’s reneging on their plan to end porn on their platform (55:20), which leads into a random discussion about wanted and unwanted nudes in the DM’s. Rory tries to convince Mal that women recording him during sex is a compliment instead of disrespect (1:08:26), Mal gets marriage advice from Rory (of all people) (1:24:38), + a bunch of other random topics.