Blu has announced his upcoming project The Color Blu(e) and kicks off the campaign with his first single “Call Me Blu”. Produced by Exile. He has this to say about the project.

“This album is the ultimate cartoon series about myself. The Color Blu(e) is the cool breeze. Another day in the life of being Blu.”

You can stream “Call Me Blu” below. The Color Blu(e) drops on September 24th.