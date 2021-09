D.C.’s Shy Glizzy calls on his Glizzy Gang for their new compilation album, Don’t Feed The Sharks. Featuring 18 new records from members No Savage, 3 Glizzy, Goo Glizzy, Taliban Glizzy, Doe Glizzy & Shy Glizzy and guest appearances by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Pressa.

You can stream Don’t Feed The Sharks in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out their new video for “No Feelings”.