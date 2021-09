After eight years since his last release, Asher Roth is back with the third installment of his mixtape series The Greenhouse Effect. Featuring ten new track and guest appearances by Mickey Factz, Code Will, Habyn, POW!, Tracee Shade, Blvff, A2Z, and Marcus Smith.

You can stream The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.