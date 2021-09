Maxo Kream links up with with Tyler, The Creator for the latest single/video off his upcoming album, Weight Of The World, which drops in October. This one is titled “Big Persona”. Produced by Tyler, The Creator. In the visual, Maxo and Ty speak with bravado over the hard production as they cruise in their Rolls Royce trucks and flash cash. Maxo also reveals the baby bump of girlfriend Kennedy Rae.

Watch the “Big Persona” video below.