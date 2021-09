Before the WORD? album drops on October 8th, Atmosphere dropping maxi-singles titled Side A and Side B. Slug and Ant now return with Side C tracks and videos.

Side C features four new tracks and guest appearances by Nikki Jean, Anwar HighSign, BlackLiq, Sa-Roc, Haphduzn, and Lateef the Truthspeaker. Also check out the matching visual for “Pressed”. Directed by Jason Goldwatch.

You can stream Side C in its entirety below.