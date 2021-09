Big30 drops off his debut project, King Of Killbranch. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Yo Gotti, Pooh Shiesty, Future, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Quavo, Offset, Pooh Shiesty, and Big Homiie G.

You can stream King Of Killbranch in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.