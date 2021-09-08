Album Stream: Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Little Simz returns with her her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. She had this to say about the project

“I know that I’m quiet, innit? I’m just very to myself and I didn’t know how to really navigate that, especially coming in this industry where you’re expected to have this extroverted persona all the time. I wanted to just let people know like, ‘yo, I’m actually this way inclined.’ It’s me, being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art.”

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert feature 19 new songs and guest appearances by Obongjayar, and Cleo Sol.

You can stream Sometimes I Might Be Introvert in it entirety below and download now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.