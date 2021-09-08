Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 469) “Scotch and Soda”

After sitting with Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album for the weekend, the crew discusses if their thoughts change toward the project since its release (17:15). Although Kanye’s album dropped 2 weeks ago, it was the track that he didn’t release that had everyone talking this weekend, specifically Andre 3000’s featured verse (27:55). The crew debate why it was left off of the album and unanimously agree that 3 stacks should return to making music and Joe claims Andre 3000 is the second greatest rapper alive (46:40). Joe then opens up about his friendship with actor Michael K. Williams and reflects on his legacy and shares stories of how they crossed paths at some of their most vulnerable moments in life (1:24:30). The entire crew sends condolences to Michael’s family and loved ones due to his untimely transition. Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe Budden – “Only Human” (Ft. Emanny) and “Poker In The Sky”