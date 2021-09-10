Album Stream: AZ – Doe Or Die 2

Over 25 years after the original release of his platinum debut album Doe Or Die, Brooklyn’s AZ release the sequel, Doe Or Die 2. He had this to say about the release:

“It’s been a decade since I released a full body of work (2009’s Legendary), but Doe Or Die 2 is just what the doctor ordered”.

Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances/production by Jaheim, Lil Wayne, Conway the Machine, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Pete Rock, Buckwild, The Heatmakerz, Alchemist, Rockwilder, Bink! and more.

You can stream Doe Or Die 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



