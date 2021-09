Serving as both the rapper’s debut album and the first project to drop from Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free‘s PGLang company, Baby Keem delivers his highly anticipated new album The Melodic Blue. Featuring 13 new records and guest appearances by Travis Scott, Don Toliver & Kendrick Lamar.

You can stream The Melodic Blue in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out the official video for his track “Issues”.