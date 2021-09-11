Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 470) “The Sound Cabin”

Joe’s trend of being ‘outside’ continues as he shares his time spent enjoying New York City’s fashion week festivities. He also speaks to the music experience in his new car (18:40) and highlights new music that was released this week (30:12). Also, Common drops an insane freestyle on LA Leakers, the guys decide if Stephen A. Smith was justified in making changes to ESPN’s First Take, and Sevyn Streeter joins the show and reveals a level of transparency most artists shy away from when sitting with Joe (1:14:20). And a quick recap of the NFL’s season opener (2:23:10) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Marie Dahlstrom – “Home With You” Ice | Mozzy – “Straight to 4th” Parks | Grip – “Hands Up!” Ish | Grace Carter – “Blame” (Ft. Jacob Banks)