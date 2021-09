Jet Life and RFC link up for the “After Hours” on Young Roddy’s new single featuring Smoke DZA and Curren$y. Produced by Drupey Beats. Roddy, Kushed God, and Spitti float on the soulful instrumental with their lavish lyric and late night episode. Off of Roddy’s upcoming EP, God, Family, Money.

You can stream “After Hours” below.