Video: New Rory & MAL (Episode 12) “PEMDAS”

In this episode:

Let’s get to it !! Rory & Mal do a short recap of their Labor Day weekends, and then immediately get into their review of the highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album that released hours after they recorded last week’s episode, track by track (6:45) ! They also get into the leaked Kanye track featuring Andre3000’s verse about his late mother (45:45), which leads into a discussion about the guys own relationships with their mothers (55:45) . Rory gives Mal a wild math lesson ( 1:13:55) , the guys give flowers to the beloved Michael K Williams (1:26:45), + more!