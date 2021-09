Long Beach’s Joey Fatts links up with Dave East to shot the official video for their collab “Dead & Gone”. Produced by Doc Uno. Off of his upcoming Joey The Album, which drop September 24th. Directed by Kiky. Joey and Dave chop it u about their success and pour out their thoughts on life before death. They cruise through the city, pop bottles, and hang out in the projects.

Watch the “Dead & Gone” video below.