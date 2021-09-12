Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 278) w/ Grandmaster Caz

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the super legend Grandmaster Caz!

Casanova Fly aka Grandmaster Caz shares his origin story, the early fashion styles of hip-hop and how his then unpublished lyrics were plagiarized for the hit song “Rapper’s Delight”.

Caz also shares stories of The Cold Crush Brothers, DJ Kool Herc and the elements of Hip-Hop and how they intertwine with everything.

Comedian Russell Peters also joins the conversation as Grandmaster Caz shares incredible stories from Hip-Hop’s early age, don’t sleep!