2021 MTV VMA Performances & Winners

MTV held their annual Video Music Awards last night (Sept. 12th) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York. Hosted by Doja Cat who also performed her tracks “Been Like This” and “You Right”. The night also featured performances by Normani, Teyana Taylor, Chloe, Polo G, SAINt JHN, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X & more.

View all the performances and winners below.