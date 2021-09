Royce is the next artist to take the stage on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Backed by a live ensemble put together by Denaun Porter, Royce 5’9″’s performance comes during National Recovery Month to celebrate his ninth year of sobriety. During his set, Nickel Nine performs live renditions of his track “God Speed”, “Anything/Everything”, “Dead President Heads”, and “Boom”.

Watch the live performance below.