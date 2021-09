One half of North Carolina duo ILLPO, Mundae Boones delivers his first solo project titled Nobody Asked For This​.​.​.. Featuring sixteen new track and guest appearances by his ILLPO partner J. Bond, OC From NC, Apostle, H.O.S., Ded Hampton, Vanessa Ferguson & DJ Skaz.

You can stream Nobody Asked For This​.​.​. in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.