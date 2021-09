Baby Keem just released his major label debut album the melodic blue which is set to debut in the top 5 on the Billboard 200. He follows the visuals for his track “family ties” with Kendrick Lamar and “durag activity” with Travis Scott with the official video for his track “first order of business”. Directed by PGLang and The Little Homies’ Dave Free. Keem displays his family and takes his girl and a muscle car to the desert for a bonfire.

Watch the “first order of business” video below.