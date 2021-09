Swizz Beatz and Ronald Isley defy death in the new music video to their collab off the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack titled “If I Should Die Tonight”. Featuring cameos by Forest Whitaker, Method Man, A$AP Ferg, and more. Swizz and Mr. Isley perform their heater in the midst of a mob war full of violence and cash.

Watch the “If I Should Die Tonight” video below.