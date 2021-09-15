Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 471) “Trevor Joah”

Joe continues to run through the streets of New York and on this episode he share’s his experience at Fabolous’s surprise party (26:30). The event inspired Joe to share is appreciation for Fabolous and also reflect on his own rap career (31:00). The guys then switch gears to debate the legalization of recreational drugs and guns (44:40), Joe runs into Trey Songz (1:06:10), and also predictions of the Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz (1:15:05). The VMA’s were filled with surprises yet Joe’s biggest takeaway was Justin Bieber receiving the ‘Artist of the Year’ award (2:03:50), a call from Vince Staples which is always entertaining (2:52:00) and more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jacquees – “Bed Friend” (Ft. Queen Naija) Ice | Joe Budden – “NBA” (Ft. Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous, & French Montana Parks | Guilty Simpson & Gensu Dean – “Don’t Pull” Ish | AZ – “The Ritual” (Ft. Conway The Machine & Lil Wayne)