EP Stream: Tems – If Orange Was A Place

Tems has made some notable features on on WizKid’s smash single “Essence” and Drake’s “Fountains”. The Lagos, Nigeria singer/songwriter Tems now decides to deliver a new EP titled If Orange Was A Place. Featuring five new songs and a guest appearances by Brent Faiyaz. She told Apple Music about the project stating:

“I have learnt to let go and just live life and just do what comes naturally to me. It has helped me find a new freedom of expression and a new vibe that isn’t based on past experiences but present moments. Orange is a vibe. It is the feeling of sunset and the sweetness of an orange. And when I think of those songs, I am transported to a different place where everything is warm and sweet.”

You can stream If Orange Was A Place in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.