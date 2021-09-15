Music Video: Kehlani – Altar



Kehlani announced that the follow-up to her sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is on the way. Tentatively titled Blue Water Road, and slated for release late 2021/early 2022. After the announcement, Kehlani delivered the project’s first single/video “Altar”. Directed by Kid. Studio. She had this to say about the record:

“Understanding grief and death has been a journey. I’ve gained a lot of angels in my life but the last year has showed me that even after people have passed on, if I choose to, I can have an even closer relationship. I thank my angels, my guides, all those who walk with me for allowing me to see them, feel them, hear them in full. I honor you in all I do. This is my offering.”

Watch the “Altar” video below.

