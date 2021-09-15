Music Video: Nas ft. Blxst – Brunch On Sundays

Nas kicks off Virgo season with the official video for his latest single “Brunch On Sundays”. Off of his new album album, King Disease 2. Directed by Omar Jones. Esco celebrates his birthday (Sep. 14) with friends and brunch on the rooftop of West Hollywood’s Catch. The brunch includes guests Blxst, Nas’ daughter Destiny Jones, Hit-Boy and his son, Swizz Beatz, LeBron James, Cordae, Russell Westbrook and Lil Rel Howery. The group pops bottle and smoke hookah during the lavish affair.

Watch the “Brunch On Sundays” video below.