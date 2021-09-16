Music Video: Mac Miller – Colors & Shapes

Mac Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces will be released on DSPs and vinyl on October 15th. Before the re-release, his camp premieres a posthumous video for the track “Colors & Shapes”. Directed by Sam Mason. The video depicts Mac’s pet dog Ralph teleporting through a series of imaginative dimensions before hitting outer space. Sam Mason had this to say about the visual:

“The track felt very visual to me—like it had its own world. This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of [Mac Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged. To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood—growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.”

Faces was originally released on Mother’s Day in 2014 and featured guest appearances by SchoolBoy Q, Rick Ross, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, Thundercat, Mike Jones, Vince Staples, Sir Michael Rocks, and Dash.

Watch the Colors & Shapes” video below.

