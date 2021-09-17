Album Stream: Lil Nas X – Montero



Lil Nas X delivers his highly anticipated debut album, Montero. He told Zane Lowe about the project:

“I feel like with this album, I know what I wanted. I know what I want. I know where I want to be in life. And I know that’s going to take me being more open and bringing it out of myself no matter how much it hurts or feels uncomfortable to say things that I need to say.”

Montero features 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Elton John, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus.

You can stream Montero in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out his new video “That’s What I Want”.





