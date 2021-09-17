New Music: D Smoke & SiR – Common Sense

By cyclone -
0

With his new album War & Wonders set to drop on September 24th, D Smoke follows his single “Shame On You” with his second single, “Common Sense”, featuring his brother SiR.

War & Wonders features sixteen new records with guest appearances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, Westside Boogie, John Legend, Tobe Nwigwe, Marsha Ambrosius, and Fireboy DML.

You can stream “Common Sense”  and the War & Wonders tracklist below.


  1. “War & Wonders”
  2. “Dirty Mercedes”
  3. “Shame On You”
  4. “Road Rage” ft. Marsha Ambrosius
  5. “Mind My Business”
  6. “Find My Way” ft. Tone Nwigwe & BJ the Chicago Kid
  7. “Crossover” ft. Westside Boogie
  8. “Common Sense” ft. SiR
  9. “Why Run”
  10. “Stay True” ft. John Legend
  11. “Say Go”
  12. “Good Thing” ft. Ty Dolla $ign
  13. “Sleepwalking” ft. Fireboy DML
  14. “Better Half”
  15. “Clockwork” ft. Marsha Ambrosius
  16. “Free Write”

