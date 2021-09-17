New Music: D Smoke & SiR – Common Sense

With his new album War & Wonders set to drop on September 24th, D Smoke follows his single “Shame On You” with his second single, “Common Sense”, featuring his brother SiR.

War & Wonders features sixteen new records with guest appearances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, Westside Boogie, John Legend, Tobe Nwigwe, Marsha Ambrosius, and Fireboy DML.

You can stream “Common Sense” and the War & Wonders tracklist below.



