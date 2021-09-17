New Music: D Smoke & SiR – Common Sense

With his new album War & Wonders set to drop on September 24th, D Smoke follows his single “Shame On You” with his second single, “Common Sense”, featuring his brother SiR.
War & Wonders features sixteen new records with guest appearances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, Westside Boogie, John Legend, Tobe Nwigwe, Marsha Ambrosius, and Fireboy DML.
You can stream “Common Sense” and the War & Wonders tracklist below.
- “War & Wonders”
- “Dirty Mercedes”
- “Shame On You”
- “Road Rage” ft. Marsha Ambrosius
- “Mind My Business”
- “Find My Way” ft. Tone Nwigwe & BJ the Chicago Kid
- “Crossover” ft. Westside Boogie
- “Common Sense” ft. SiR
- “Why Run”
- “Stay True” ft. John Legend
- “Say Go”
- “Good Thing” ft. Ty Dolla $ign
- “Sleepwalking” ft. Fireboy DML
- “Better Half”
- “Clockwork” ft. Marsha Ambrosius
- “Free Write”