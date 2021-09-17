Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 13) “The Lost Tapes (Side B)” ft. Alchemist & HipHop

In this episode:

Before the guys introduce the lost footage from their interview with Roc-a-Fella legend HipHop and renowned producer Alchemist(33:00), they discuss Rory’s EDM-induced self-discovery (3:10), Malcolm X’s new documentary (8:00), best rap voices (12:58) and give some artists their well deserved flowers. They also answer on air some of the texts they’ve received from the listeners, and give some advice (26:30)!

The lost footage features some never-before-seen discussion with HipHop, Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt & WestSide Boogie, where they discuss EVERYTHING the music nerds love, from surprise rollouts (36:00), to how playlists have killed the album (42:00), as well as funny stories involving some of our favorite artists, + more!