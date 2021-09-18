Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 472) “The Verzuz-Cast”

Unlike the previous Verzuz battles that have taken place, Joe and the guys were in attendance for the event between Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Joe begins by stating how happy he was to be wrong about his prediction per the last episode (22:20). The crew also share their experience, recall Nelly and Ashanti’s interactions and address Jermaine Dupri calling out Diddy for a Verzuz battle (1:17:15). Ice has a revelation about the podcast fans (1:38:50), Saweetie lands a deal with Hidden Vally Ranch and Crocs (1:56:10), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Yebba – “Stand” Ice | Infamou$ Inf – “Let Em Know” Parks | Flee Lord & Roc Marciano – “Trim the Fat” (Ft. Stove God Cooks) Ish | Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – “The Big Sleep is Over” (Ft. Kay-I)