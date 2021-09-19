Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 279) w/ Krayzie Bone

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only Krayzie Bone!

A member of the legendary group Bone Thugs n Harmony, the immortal thugs have sold over 50 million albums world wide and being the only group to have worked with Eazy-E, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun while they were still alive.

Krayzie shares the origin story of BTNH, growing up in Cleveland, working with Eazy-E and more!

Krayzie Bone shares stories of Mariah Carey, Mo Thugs, the Illuminati and much much more!