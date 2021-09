Curren$y and Kino Beats drop off their joint album, Matching Rolexes. Featuring eleven new tracks and guest appearances by Dej Loaf, BLU & Valee and production by Trauma Tone, The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Ski Beatz, and more.

You can stream Matching Rolexes in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.